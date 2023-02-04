Malayalam Actor Baburaj Arrested By Adimali Police In Cheating Case

After recording the arrest, medical tests were conducted and Baburaj was brought to the court. The statement of investigating officer has also been recorded. Earlier, a notice was issued to the actor asking him to appear on the 4th of this month. The White Mist Mountain Club, which was run by the actor, consists of 22 buildings in Compline area near Anaviratti, Munnar. Only 5 of these buildings were given numbers by Pallivasal Panchayat. The revenue department had issued a notice to the resort operators asking them to vacate the land in a clear situation that the title of the land was not given as per the current rules.

He acted in many Malayalam films including Joji with Fahadh Faazil. He also acted in recent Tamil film Veeramey Vaagai Soodum starring Vishal in the lead role.