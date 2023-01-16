Mamta Mohandas, Who Fought Cancer Is Diagnosed With THIS Rare Disease Again.. Fans Are Worried!

It has been reported that Mamata, who won her battle with cancer, is suffering from a rare disease that causes discoloration.

Mamata Mohan Das is a popular actress in South Indian languages including Tamil and Malayalam.

Mamta, who made her debut in Malayalam in 2005, made her Tamil debut opposite Vishal in Sivapathikaram.

Subsequently, she acted in 'Guru En Aalu' with Madhavan and 'Thadaiyara Thaka' with Arun Vijay and impressed the Tamil fans. On the other hand, he also worked as an assistant director in the 2008 Rajinikanth film Kuselan, along with colloquia in Malayalam and Telugu languages.

Mamata, who has also sung some songs including 'Daddy, Mummy House Illa' featured in Vijay's film Villu, started crawling in South Indian cinema as a versatile artist.

But in 2009, when Mamata suddenly suffered from Hodgkin's Lymphoma, her Malayalam and Tamil fans became worried.

In 2013, Mamata, who had been battling cancer, was again attacked by cancer. After that, Mamata, who was undergoing treatment in Los Angeles, USA, started living there.

Mamta started acting in selected films in the following years and finally acted in the Tamil film 'Enemy'.

In this case, it has been reported that Mamata is suffering from a rare type of discolouration called 'Vitiligo'.

Mamata had earlier shared about this on her Instagram page, " Dear Sun, I embrace you now like I have never before. So Spotted, I'm losing color... I rise even before you every morning, to see you glimmer your first ray through the haze. Give me all you've got.. for I will be indebted, here on out and forever by your grace."

Mamata, who has battled cancer twice and is now suffering from a rare disease again, this post of Mamata has left her fans sad.

However, Mamata's fans are in awe of her fighting spirit and are praising and consoling her in the comment section.