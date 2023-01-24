Manju Warrier Regrets For Missing The Opportunity To Act With Ajith Kumar In THIS Film!

Lady Superstar Of Malayalam Film Industry

Manju Warrier played the role of Kanmani in the movie Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth and starring Ajith Kumar.

Manju Warrier is a lady superstar in Malayalam film industry. Many of her blockbuster hits in Malayalam have been remade in Tamil. Movies like How Old Are You, which got remade in the name of 36 Vayathinile starring Jyotika in Tamil, and her film Lucifer got remade in Telugu as God Father starring Nayanthara.

Vetrimaaran's Heroine

Manju Warrier, who is a very busy actress in Malayalam, made her debut as a female lead in Tamil with Asuran. In it, Manju Warrier became popular by showing a realistic performance in the role of a village girl named Pachaiammal opposite Dhanush. The film which was directed by Ace director Vetrimaaran got great recognition for Manju in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Missed Opportunity

Recently, Manju Warrier played the action heroine Kanmani in the movie Thunivu, directed by H Vinod and starring Ajith. She did not act opposite Ajith in the film. In this case, actress Manju Warrier has said in a recent interview that she missed the opportunity to act opposite Ajith 22 years ago.

Aishwarya Rai Replaced Manju Warrier

Accordingly, director Rajeev Menon first invited Manju Warrier to play the heroine in the 2000 hit Kandu Konden Kandu Konden starring Ajith Kumar. But at that time she was busy with other films so She could not act in it. After that, Aishwarya Rai was cast in that role. Knowing this, the fans are commenting that she have missed a good chance.