Michael Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download Within Few Hours Of Release!

Studio Green Gnanavel Raja said, "Ranjith Jeyakodi's films have more elegance. He keeps improving the quality in every film. Sandeep is very easy going with everyone and I am doing my next film with him.My best wishes to the crew. "

"When I travel with directors like Ranjith and Lokesh, I get more freedom and I get to do a lot of new things. This is an emotion focused film. Mother sentiment is deep in this film. There is emotion in all Ranjith's films. All the best movies in the world have emotion. Action, emotion and love are all there in this film. This movie will be a favorite of all of you. " says Music composer Sam CS

"It was the producers who supported me to bring the film to its current standard without any problems. It is because of them that this Michael movie is being made like this. The character of Michael in this film has to give all the emotions, without words, and Sandeep does it well. Stunt director has worked hard to make the action scenes deep and raw in this film. Sam CS always surprises me and he has given great music in this movie too. The role of cinematographer and editor has improved this film. Vijay Sethupathi is a good friend of mine who loves me a lot. The film required an actor who knew all languages to play a cameo role. When I asked Vijay Sethupathi sir, he immediately agreed. I grew up watching Gautham sir films. He has a majesty. He listened to the story and believed us completely. Hope you all like the movie." says director Ranjit Jeyakodi.