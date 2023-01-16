Lady superstar Nayanthara, who recently hit the screens with a horror thriller titled Connect, is in the happiest phase of her life. The mother of twin boys is having a great time personally taking care of the twin boys and spending a whale of time with them. His talented producer-lyricist-writer-director husband Vignesh Shivan makes it a point to post cutesy pictures of them all on every occasion possible, on his Instagram handle, giving us a peek into their lives.
Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's Family Picture With Twins On Pongal Is All Things Love; Fans React
On the occasion of the harvest festival celebrated as Pongal across Tamil Nadu, Vignesh Shivan, who married the actress in the month of August 2022 at a private resort in Mahabalipuram, shared a sweet picture with his two sons Uyir and Ulagam along with his wifey to wish everyone, "Pongaloooo Pongal.. Wishing all the happiness in this world to you and all your loved ones!!!"
Check out the tweet here:
Nayanthara looked cute in a simple cotton churidar with a floral dupatta as Vignesh leaned on the couch with his two boys slept on him facing the camera. The couple decided not to reveal the faces of their new born twins. Vignesh wore a blue shirt and paired it with a traditional veshti, to mark the festival, as the twins were dressed in a matching all white suspender shorts. Nayan looked radiant as a wife sporting a thick line of vermilion on her forehead along with flowers tucked in her bun. She paired her simple dress with oxidized heavy chandbali earrings.
The family of four posed infront of God Shiva's family picture with his two sons-Ganesha and Kumaraswamy. The photo could mean that they are now a full and content family, like that in the picture of God Shiva.
On the professional front, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are busy with their respective projects. Vignesh is directing Thala Ajith for his next.
- Richest South Indian Actresses 2023: Nayanthara, Tamannaah, & Anushka Top The List. Check Out Here
- Breaking! Suriya 42 Hindi Rights Sold For A Whopping Price; Here's What We Know!
- Connect Day 1 Box Office Collection: Nayanthara’s Experimental Horror Film Fails As A Theatrical Release!
- Connect Twitter Review: Techninally Sound Nayanthara Film With Perfect Casting; Still Fails To Impress Fans!
- Nayanthara Opens Up About Her Love For Vignesh Shivan; Reveals Why She Avoids Film Promotional Events!
- Connect Movie Review: Nayanthara's Film Is A Technical Brilliance That Fails To Connect With Audience!
- Nayanthara Starrer Connect In Big Trouble; Theater Owners Refuses To Release The No Interval Horror Thriller
- Nayanthara Connect Trailer Review: Intriguing Horror Film Set In The Backdrop Of First Lockdown!
- Nayanthara's Connect Trailer Releases At Midnight; Fans Are Overwhelmed
- Prabhas' UV Creations To Distribute Nayanthara's Upcoming Horror Thriller Connect In Telugu!
- Director Alphonse Puthren Responds To The Negative Reviews Of His Film Gold!
- Megastar Chiranjeevi's GodFather Is The 2nd Film To Trend Continuously For 12 Days On Netflix India!