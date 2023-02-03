Nellai Thangaraj Death: Pariyerum Perumal Actor Passes Away, Film Industry In Shock!

As a street artist, he was living in a thatched hut due to his financial situation. His performance was appreciated by all in Pariyerum Perumal. His bodylanguage and dialogue delivery impressed the audience and made a great value to the film. The scene were he was abused by the villain gang in the film brought tears in audience eyes. He was expected to get more opportnuities in cinema. Unfortunately, he didn't get any great character roles after Pariyerum Perumal. It is also said that he did not try much to act in films and this role was also given to him only through contacts in his own village.

The song 'Engum Pugazh Manakka' with his performance and voice will speak about his art and his incredible journey forever. We should thank music composer Santhosh Narayanan and director Mari Selvaraj for giving him beautiful the song. Mari Selvaraj in his offcial Twitter post says, "Rest in peace father. Your footprints will remain till my last work.. Pariyerum Perumal." This tweet made his fans even more emotional.

Thangaraj lived in his house without electricity in Palayangottai, Tirunelveli district. As a result of his popularity in the film Pariyerum Perumal, a house was built for Nellai Thangaraj on behalf of the government.