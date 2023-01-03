“Never Thought We Would Break Up,” Sakshi Agarwal Opens Up About Her First Love

Sakshi is presently busy with promotion of her upcoming movie, Naan Kadavul Illai helmed by SA Chandrasekar. During one of her promotions, Sakhi spoke in an interview with a YouTube channel, where she opened up about her past relationship.

She said, “I was in love with a guy when I was in my college days. In our college, boys and girls were not even allowed to talk to each other. So, we would often lock eyes and share our thoughts through our eyes. And sometimes we met during college holidays. We were so deeply in love with each other and I never thought we would break up. Though it hurts a little to think about it now, those memories are evergreen and unforgettable.”

On the acting front, Sakshi has several movies in her lineup apart from Naan Kadavul Illai. This includes Bahira, Aayiram Janmangal, The Niht, Ghost: Chapter 2, Kurukku Vazhi.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Sakshi shared the screen space with almost all top actors of Tamil cinema including Ajith Kumar and Rajinikanth. She played brief roles in Rajinikanth’s Kala, Arya-Nayanthara’s Raja Rani, Ajith Kumar’s Viswasam to name a few.

After her entry to the reality show, she became a household name and won fans’ hearts. Speaking of Bigg Boss, the reality show’s sixth season is underway. The show is being aired on Vijay television and on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.