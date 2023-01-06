‘People Talk So Badly Of Me,” Eeramana Rojave 2’s Parvathi Opens Up

"I did not know that my role would be prominent. But now I cannot even step out. People are criticizing me saying that I should not be a bad mother-in-law as Parvathy in the serial," she said.

"Fans ask me why am I torturing the daughter-in-law's characters. Even my own mother-in-law asks me as if I'm really torturing them. A set of people even apologized to me when I was travelling on train in Trichy, saying that they have been scolding me every day," Meena further added.

"I was into logistics. I was heading a branch. I did not have any connection with media at all. I was studying in SIT college and I received offers to play as a female lead back when I was in college. When I was working out in a gym, I got introduced to a cameraman, who was shooting the gym. He offered me a role in a short film. Then slowly I started getting roles in movies. Then I quit my career in logistic and took up entertainment as my profession," she said.

She also spoke about her role in Sun TV's Kayal serial where she is playing a ruthless sister-in-law. She said that she has been receiving movie offers but she is not taking them up so that her schedule for serials will not be spoiled.