Poorna Shines Like An Angel With Gold Ornaments At Her Grand Baby Shower Event - PICS Go Viral!

Tamil And Malayalam Heroine

Actress Poorna, who recently announced her pregnancy, had a grand baby shower. The photos taken at the event are now going viral on social media.

Actress Poorna aka Shamna Kasim is famous as a heroine in Malayalam and Tamil Cinema. Last year, she got married to businessman Shanid Asif Ali from Dubai, and she got pregnant recently. In this situation, her baby shower event was conducted in a grand manner.

Secret Marriage

She made her debut in Tamil in the year 2008 with Bharath's movie 'Muniyaandi Vilangiyal Moondraam Aandu', followed by acting in many films like 'Audupuli', 'Kandhakottai', 'Thagaraaru', 'Kaappaan' and 'Thalaivi'.

Poorna, an actress who has not been embroiled in too many controversies, has made it a habit to choose story-driven films in Tamil despite not getting the chance to act as a female lead.

In this case, when film opportunities began to slow down for her, she decided to get married and settle. Accordingly, actress Poorna secretly married Dubai-based businessman Asif Ali in June last year. A grand reception was held later. Poorna made the announcement about her pregnancy in November by sharing the video on her YouTube channel.

Shining Golden Beauty

In her baby shower ceremony that happened recently, Poorna's entire family has attended and congratulated her. The photos of the unforgettable moments in Poorna's life are now out and the fans are also happily wishing her.

She shines like a beauty angel at her own baby shower in a shimmering red silk saree with gold ornaments to match.

Active In Social Media

Bangles, sweet, fruits and dry fruits were placed in beautiful glass bowls before her.

Actress Poorna, who made a name for herself as a talented actress by acting in numerous films in Tamil and Malayalam, moved away from cinema completely after her marriage and settled down with her husband in Dubai.

However, she is very active on social media and regularly posts videos of herself and her family on social media.