Popular Actress Quits BJP; Says Annamalai’s Leadership Is Not Safe For Women

Gayathri wrote on Twitter, “I have taken the decision with heavy heart to resign from TNBJP for not giving opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights & respect for women. Under Annamalai leadership women are not safe. I feel better to be trolled as an outsider. Modi JI you are speacial, you are father of Nation, You will always be my vishwaguru & great leader. Amit Shah ji you will always remain my chanakya guru (sic).”

She further added, “No body cares about true karyakartas, the only goal is to chase away true karyakartas by Annamalai. Today I took this hasty decision & credit goes to Annamalai. Further I want to care less about Annamalai. He is Cheap tactic liar and adharmic leader. Hurting others is not Hindu dharma. I cannot continue under Annamalai leadership, Cannot expect social justice. Women stay safe don’t trust that someone will save you. No one is going to come. You are on your own. Believe yourself. Never stay where you are not respected (sic).”

Gayathri concluded the post saying that she is ready to take the matter legally. She called Annamalai a sick person and stated that she has all audio and video files to prove her allegations and that she would soon submit them to the cops to conduct an enquiry against him. She added that he has filed a complain against Annamalai.