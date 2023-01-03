In a much-anticipated development, actor and politician Gayathri Raghuram has announced on social media that she has decided to quit BJP. She stated that the leadership of Annamalai is not safe for women to be in the party. She added that there is no equality or respect for women in Tamil Nadu’s BJP. Nevertheless, she has added that she will still be a strong supporter of BJP and will follow Amit Shah’s footsteps closely.
Popular Actress Quits BJP; Says Annamalai’s Leadership Is Not Safe For Women
Gayathri wrote on Twitter, “I have taken the decision with heavy heart to resign from TNBJP for not giving opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights & respect for women. Under Annamalai leadership women are not safe. I feel better to be trolled as an outsider. Modi JI you are speacial, you are father of Nation, You will always be my vishwaguru & great leader. Amit Shah ji you will always remain my chanakya guru (sic).”
She further added, “No body cares about true karyakartas, the only goal is to chase away true karyakartas by Annamalai. Today I took this hasty decision & credit goes to Annamalai. Further I want to care less about Annamalai. He is Cheap tactic liar and adharmic leader. Hurting others is not Hindu dharma. I cannot continue under Annamalai leadership, Cannot expect social justice. Women stay safe don’t trust that someone will save you. No one is going to come. You are on your own. Believe yourself. Never stay where you are not respected (sic).”
Gayathri concluded the post saying that she is ready to take the matter legally. She called Annamalai a sick person and stated that she has all audio and video files to prove her allegations and that she would soon submit them to the cops to conduct an enquiry against him. She added that he has filed a complain against Annamalai.
- Divya Bharathi On Body Shaming: 'I Used To Get Horrific Comments Like Fanta Bottle Structure & Big Butt Girl'
- Yashika Aannand's Bold Act Towards The Person Who Misbehaved With Her Goes Viral!
- Actress Aroma Sharma Shares A Very Strong Bond With Her Fans
- Kajol Says She Never Wanted To Become An Actress; Reveals How One Co-Incidence Pulled Her Into Film Industry
- Being Famous In Bollywood Has Always Been Muskan's Dream
- Raveena Tandon On Rivalry Between Actresses: It Is Not Necessary To Get Along With Everyone
- Taapsee Pannu Finds It Weird When People Refer To Her As An 'Offbeat Actress'
- Marathi Actress Ketaki Chitale Granted Bail In 2020 Atrocities Case
- Mumtaz Admits Having An Extra-Marital Affair In The Past; 'It Was Just A Temporary Phase Which Ended Soon'
- Actress Aruna Arya Gupta Is Swaying The Audience With Her Great Acting Skills
- Mumtaz Opens Up On Her Health After Getting Discharged From Hospital; 'I Was On Drip For An Entire Week'
- Actress Soniya Bansal Reveals Her Real Name To Be Bharati