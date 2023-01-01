Raja Rani 2 Actor Praveena’s Morphed Obscene Photos With Daughter LEAKED. Actor Files Case

She has stated in her complaint that her family and she are being targeted continuously because she filed the complaint. She added that the photos are being morphed with the intention to damage her reputation further.

A native of Kerala, Praveena made her debut as a child star in the Malayalam film Gauri in 1992. Later she made her debut as a heroine in the film Kalyunchal, following which, she played lead roles in several Malayalam films. He has also acted in many films in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Her Tamil movies such as Vetrivel, Theeran Akhamari Udu, Sami 2, Komali, Teddy, and Labam are well known. She is currently acting in the film Vaathi led by Dhanush. She is also a popular face in the Television industry, as she has starred in several Tamil and Malayalam TV serials.

On the small screens, she made her entry with the serial, Namma Kottamani. Her Tamil serials like Maharani, Aadi Parashakti, Priyamanaval, Maharashi, Raja Rani 2, Iniya are among the most popular ones. She is also a dubbing artist and has rendered her voice for several top actresses in Malayalam industry. Praveena has also a recipient of Kerala State awards and several awards from TV channels.