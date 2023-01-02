Raja Rani Serial Actress Archana To Join Most-Awaited Sequel Of THIS Tamil Movie

One of the most popular Tamil series Raja Rani became a household name after its splendid success. The success of the soap opera, which was aired on Vijay televison can be attributed to the actors' terrific performance. The cast members of the serial will never be forgotten by the fans of Tam soap operas. Even after years of its inception, the series is still making the headlines.

In a latest update, the series' actor Archana is set to make her big screen debut soon. According to media reports, she will play the female lead in the upcoming thriller, Demonte Colony's sequel. While an official update is yet to be made on this update, it has still made her fans excited. The film stars Arulnidhi as the protagonist, who will reprise his role from the film's original version. But let us wait for the makers to announce the news officially before jumping into conclusions.