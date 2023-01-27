Rajinikanth Says 'I used to smoke unlimited cigarettes every day & THIS person changed me'

Latha Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth has said that it was his wife Latha changed him into a good person who had various bad habits like drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes every day.

Emotional Speech

Actor YG Mahendran has launched a new production company called Sharp Productions. He is also going to make a film called Charukesi through it. The opening ceremony of this film was held in Chennai yesterday. Actor Rajinikanth, who attended as a special guest, opened the film by clapping and spoke emotionally about his wife.

Bad Friends

Rajinikanth said, 'It was YG Mahendran who introduced me to Latha. He was the main reason we got married. Even though I am 73 years old now, my wife Latha is the reason why I am so healthy. When I was a conductor, I had many bad habits because of the company of some bad friends.

Mutton Paya, Appam & Chicken 65

When I was a conductor, I used to eat non-veg twice a day. I water every day. I don't know how many packs of cigarettes I will take. Like when I was a conductor, after this I became an actor and when I got money, name and fame, I used to eat mutton paya, appam, chicken 65 etc. in the morning. If you see all the vegetarians then it will be sinful.

Alcohol, cigarettes and non-vegetarian food are bad combinations. As far as I know, no one who has eaten too much of this for many years has ever lived to be 60 years old. They went inside. Even if they live for more than 60 years, they are unable to move and are confined to bed. Many people can be cited as examples of this, but I don't want to say it with my own mouth.

She Introduced Me To Right Doctors

It was my wife Latha who changed me like that with love. Bad habits like this cannot be abandoned by anyone. It was Latha who changed me, introduced me to the right doctors and made me mature. If you see my old pictures, you will know how I was before marriage and how I was after marriage. I would like to thank YG Mahendran for making someone like this my wife. Hearing this speech of Rajini, his wife Latha was stunned.