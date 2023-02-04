Reason Why Top Star Prashant's Life Turned Upside Down; His Father Thiagarajan And Fans In Depression

Top Star Prasanth fans keeps sharing their wish to release his film Andhagan, the official remake of 2018 Hindi film Andhadhun. The film shoot was completed before a year. But the release date keeps changing due to unknown reasons. On the other hand, during the release of Vijay and Ajith films, the talk about Prashanth's current projects keeps circulating among his fans. His father Thiagarajan also tried a lot to give him a great comeback. But unfortunately it is not working for him. Let's wish Prashanth to bounce back from all his problems and satisfy his fans with a blockbuster hit this year.