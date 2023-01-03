Seeman Slams Rajinikanth Fans For Threatening Journalist: Says 'Vijay Is The Top Superstar Of Tamil Nadu'

Naam Tamilar Party coordinator Seeman has issued a statement condemning the incident where Rajini fans threatened a journalist who called Rajini a former Superstar.

Film industry journalist Bismi said, "Vijay is the real Superstar. Rajini is a former Superstar. There is no need for Dil Raju to say that. People have already placed Vijay in that place."

As his speech went viral on social media, the video created an uproar among Rajini fans. It is said that after this, some of Rajini fans got angry and went to Bismi's office and had an argument with him. Videos related to this have also been released and trended. But while there was no problem between the two parties and the argument was said to have ended amicably, a photo of them taking a selfie was also published.

In that statement, he mentioned that, "The position of Ucha Natchathiram (Superstar) in Tamil cinema is not permanent for anyone. It varies from generation to generation in each period. The place has been changing depending on the reception of the films and the massive support given by the people.

Thiagaraja Bhagavatar was the top star of the Tamil film industry in the early days. After that, Sir MGR was their Superstar. Rajinikanth was celebrated as the Superstar even during the political heyday of MGR as Prime Minister.

And then, younger brother Vijay is on top as the current generation is hugely attracted by him. The act of Rajinikanth's fans who tried to threaten and trespass into the office of film critic and journalist brother Bismi for explaining this reality and expressing his views on it in the media is not acceptable.

I fully believe that Rajinikanth fans are experienced, mature and enlightened. But it is regrettable and disturbing that some of such people go to a journalist's residence and threaten them in group for expressing an alternative opinion. Such actions are not acceptable in any way.

Rajinikanth himself would not like this. Such actions will tarnish Rajinikanth's name and fame. Therefore, he has kindly requested his fans not to engage in such activities any more."