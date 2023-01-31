Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Director Atlee Becomes Father To A Baby Boy With Wife Priya; Congratulations Pour In
"They were right. There's no feeling in the world like this. And just like that our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed," Atlee wrote sharing his joy on Twitter and other social media platforms. Atlee and Priya also shared a picture of them holding a pair of baby boy's shoes and announced that it was a boy.
Check out the tweet here:
In a video that was shared moments later, the couple said, "Little boy, we loved you from the very start, you stole our breath, embraced our hearts.
Our life together has just begun, you're a part of us, cute little one. Welcome more."
Atlee and Priya announced that they were pregnant on December 16, 2022. Priya's baby shower ceremony held recently was a grand affair with the entire Kollywood in presence. Atlee's Bigil and Mersal actor Thalapathy Vijay was also present for the event.
The 36-year-old director who rose to fame with his first Tamil film Raja Rani in 2013 is now working with Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan. Jawan stars Nayanthara as the female lead and Vijay is also said to be doing a cameo in the film. Apart from direction, Atlee also produced several movies. He and actress Priya got married in 2014, and their wedding was one of the memorable ones in Kollywood as the couple defied general stereotypes.
- Vijay Sethupathi's Remuneration Is Rs 21 Crore For Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Helmed By Atlee Kumar!
- Shah Rukh Khan's Next Directed By Atlee Is Titled 'Lion', Suggests A Leaked Letter!
- Shah Rukh Khan's Witty Reply To Fan Asking About Selling Mannat Is Winning The Internet
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Bags THIS B’wood Film Starring SRK On Salman’s Recommendation?
- Is 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' a Copy Of Arjun: The Warrior Prince's Title Song? Internet Believes So
- Pathaan Box-Office Collection Day 6: SRK Magic Continues! Film Set To Cross 300 Cr Mark; Sees Dip On Day 7
- Entertainment LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra FINALLY Reveals Malti's Face; Shehzada Release Date Postponed
- Bollywood Na Kabhi Khatam...: Anurag Kashyap On Boycott Trend Against Hindi Films - EXCLUSIVE
- Pathaan Box-Office Collection Day 6: UNSTOPPABLE! SRK's Film Inches Closer To Being All-Time Blockbuster
- Urfi Javed Bashes Kangana Ranaut Over ‘Country Loves Only Khans' Remark; The Latter Responds
- Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone And John Abraham Deliver An All Time Blockbuster With Pathaan
- Pathaan Box-Office Collection Day 5: SRK Starrer Breaks Records In North America; Crosses 500 Cr Worldwide