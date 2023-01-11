Shocking News.. Ajith Fan Fell Down From Lorry And Dies During Thunivu Movie FDFS Celebration!
Ajith starrer Thunivu released in theaters today amidst great anticipation of fans. Thunivu movie was screened at 1 am. As a result, the fans gathered in front of the theater from night onwards and engaged in dancing and celebration.
An Ajith fan fell down and died while dancing on a lorry in front of Rohini theater in Chennai.
In this case, a fan of Ajith was standing on a lorry on the road during the Thunivu celebration in front of the Rohini theater in Koyambhet, Chennai. Then, unexpectedly, Ajith fan Bharatkumar (19) from Ritchie Street in Chindarippet slipped and fell on the road.
As a result, he sustained a serious injury on his spinal cord and was admitted to the hospital, where he died tragically. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.
Government should ban early morning shows like 1 AM and 4 AM to avoid such incidents in future. However, every individual is reponsible for his own life. Celebrations are good when happened in a controlled way. Think about your beloved ones before getting into a massive celebration that may end up your life. Life is Precious!
