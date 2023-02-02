Silambarasan AKA Simbu enjoys a huge fan following in Tamil Nadu and in other parts of south India. The youngster, who is known for not mincing words is always a subject of controversy, but his impeccable body of work makes him a lovable actor of this generation. After delivering two back-to-back hits in the form of Maanaadu and Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, Simbu is now in full-form.
Simbu To Charge A Whopping Amount As Remuneration For His Upcoming Films! The Number Will Shock You!
After debuting as a lead actor in 2002 with Kadhal Virus and Kadhal Azhivathillai, Simbu chose to explore the road less taken. He came up with scripts that were unique and showcased his acting prowess through the roles he portrayed. However, Simbu achieved stardom with his 2004 film Manmadhan.
According to the latest reports, we hear that Simbu has been charging a whopping amount in the form of remuneration following the success of his films. Silambarasan is allegedly demanding Rs 40 Crore per project for his upcoming films. He will be next seen in Pathu Thala, which is set for a threatrical release on March 30.
The multi-talented actor faced certain social and personal setbacks and slipped into a laid-back mode. He found his inspiration and determination during the lockdown period. He went on a strict diet and exercise routine and therefore reduced so much weight. Simbu also reportedly underwent Kerala's traditional ayurvedic treatments for his health to bounce with new found energy and do good films. His last was a critically successful film under the direction of Gautham Vasudev Menon,'s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.
