Sun TV’s Ethir Neechal Serial To Be Shelved? Shocked Fans Express Disappointment

Meanwhile, it is also reported that Priyadarshini, who is playing the lead role in Ethir Neechal has decided to step out of the serial. Though it is not yet confirmed officially, fans are still expressing how shocked they are to hear the news. And this has become a topic of discussion on social media as fans are expressing how the serial will not be the same without her. It is also reported that the makers have brought on board another star to replace her.

Priyadarshini has gained a large fan base through this serial. Though she used to act in Vijay TV's Namma Veettu Pillai, her fan base for Ethir Neechal is also significant. In case you didn't know, Madhumitha H, Sabari Prasanth, Haripriya Isai, Kaniha are the other actors who play important roles in the series. The first episode of the series went on air on February 7, 2022. Within one year of its inception, Ethir Neechal managed to gain a huge fan base and it is a pretty significant feat. Do you think the series should end? And what do you think of Priyadarshini's exit? Let us know in comments below.