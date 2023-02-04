Thalaikoothal Day 1 Box Office Collection: Samuthirakani & Kathir Starrer Attracts Family Audience

Private Company Security Samudhirakani. His wife was Vasundara. The couple has a daughter. Samudhirakani's old father was on his deathbed with them. All live in the same house. Samuthirakani's father appears as a burden to everyone. In that village, the elderly are killed in a head-on manner. Similarly, wife Vasundhara and her family plan to kill Samudhirakani's father as well. But Samuthirakani refuses to consent to the unjust killing of Basath's father. Without his wife's knowledge, he mortgages the house bond and spends on his father. Samudrakani's lender plans to sell the house and take the money. Vasundhara, who had already raised a fuss with Samuthirakani citing her father as the reason, fights more when she finds out about the loan. Was Samudhirakani able to convince his wife and start a family? Did the father of the swinging mermaid survive? That's the rest of the story.

A role that Samudhirakani will be proud of for a lifetime. He realizes it and becomes a character and is amazed that he can act like this. He has given award-winning performances as a son who loves his father, a quiet husband who tolerates his wife's insults, and a loving father who embraces his daughter. Vasundhara confronts reality. Hurriedly beating her husband and then standing there wringing her hands and running away in fear of her husband's blows. In the flashback, Kathir Ketap is amazing in every way, be it hair style or acting. Katha Nandi, who becomes his girlfriend, sticks in his mind even though she comes for a short time. Aadukalam Murugadoss and Vayapuri's roles are noteworthy. Kalaich Selvan is lying down throughout the film and ponders what Kathir is doing besides falling in love. Some places, including the marriage scene, do not stick to the story. The length of scenes can also be reduced. The music director Kannan Narayanan has given the soft music that touches the soul. Martin Dan Raj has captured the beauty of the village beautifully. Director Jaiprakash Radhakrishnan has given a touching film with only a few characters without punch lines.