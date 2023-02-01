Thalapathy 67 Pooja Video Out: Beautiful Shots Of Vijay With All The Cast And Crew Sets Internet On Fire!

While the fans were expecting a teaser in the style of a Vikram film, the pooja video is now released. However, film sources say that the title teaser will be released on the 3rd February. Sony has acquired the audio rights of the film. The pooja video itself looks refreshing with all the cast and crew carrying a smile in their faces.

There are lot of beautiful moments in the Pooja video of Thalapathy 67 movie. Fans are enjoying it on repeat mode. Thalapathy's massive entry to the Pooja hall makes it so special. Mansoor Ali Khan, Arjun and Sandy Master were also there. But the show stealer is obviously none other than our beauty queen Trisha Krishnan. As usual, Director Lokesh Kanagaraj looks too good with his complete team.