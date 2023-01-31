Thalapathy 67 Update: Production House Officially Confirms Sanjay Dutt’s Debut Tamil Film With Vijay!

Sanjay Dutt Plays The Main Villain

The main villain of Vijay starrer Thalapathy 67 directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has been officially announced.

It is Sanjay Dutt. Yes, the leading actor in Bollywood, is going to play the villain in Thalapathy 67. Through this, Sanjay Dutt is going to make his debut in the Tamil film industry.

In the announcement poster, the production house shared what Sanjay Dutt said after listening to the story of Thalapathy 67. It reads that he decided to work in the film after just hearing the one liner of Thalapathy 67 from the director Lokesh Kanagaraj. 'I am excited to start this journey,' said Sanjay Dutt.

Actor Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Prashant Neel's KGF 2 in the role of a brutal villain named Adheera. Now he has joined Thalapathy 67 and is expected to have a similarly powerful role in the film.

Who Are All In?

As Vijay, who rules the box office of Kollywood, and Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has built a universe with films such as Kaithi and Vikram, joins together after their blockbuster film Master. There is a huge expectation for the film already. Due to the impact of LCU, Kollywood has been busy talking about who will act in Thalapathy 67 for the past 6 months. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Vishal, Prithviraj, Arjun, Trisha, Gautham Menon are the names that were repeatedly rumoured. In such a situation, Sunjay Dutt being confirmed officially now, fans are eagerly waiting for the complete cast announcement soon.

LCU Gets Bigger

Latest update reveals Dancer Sandy Master as an actor in the film. He says 'This is a special feeling and very new to see myself as an actor in the prestigious project Thalapahy 67 directed by our Lokesh Kanagaraj.' The film will have terrific dance number without a doubt. Already Vijay's Thee Thalapathy choreographed by Sandy is an amazing hit from Varisu. Let's wait for Sandy to set the stage on fire again.

A few days ago, the rumors that Kamal Haasan, Vikram and Silambarasan are going to act were spreading like wildfire. The crew, who did not say anything about this in the first announcement, has announced that the details of the actors and actresses will be announced soon. However, Anirudh's music is one important thing that fans will enjoy. It is also said that Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has made LCU with Kaithi and Vikram, will definitely make it bigger in Thalapathy 67.

Promo Of Thalapathy 67

Lokesh has said that he will mention whether the film is LCU or not when the poster is released. But no information has been revealed in the announcement so far. So the question of whether Thalapathy 67 will be in LCU continues, on the other hand, fans have speculated that Thalapathy 67 will create another universe. While the film team has said that 'This week is Thalapathy 67 week', the promo of Thalapathy 67 is expected to be released on February 3rd. It is important to note that Vikram movie promo video also got released on the same date last year. So 'Aaramikkalaangalaa' (Shall we start?)