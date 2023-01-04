This Bhagyaraj Movie Actress To Get Remarried In Her Late 40s? Here’s What She Says

The 47-year-old actor got married in her twenties and she has two songs from the marriage. Her former husband is a software engineer. However, years after the birth of her second son, she and her husband parted ways and they both got divorced. While she hasn’t been in the limelight, this new report made her come back to the headlines.

Speaking about the rumor, she said that she has no such plans. A news portal quoted her as saying, “I'm 47 now. I cannot even think about getting married again. I have spent most of my life as a single woman. Looking for a life partner at this time will not be the right choice for my life. I have faced several complications in life all by myself and I have come out of those situations. So, have no plans to look for a partner now.”

Now that she has cleared the air about the rumor, the news is making the rounds on social media and fans are talking about her personal life as this piece of news brought her back to the limelight.

On the acting front, Pragathi has not been active lately. But after her first movie, she played the leading lady in Vijayakanth’s Tamil movie Periya Marudhu. She also bagged some supporting roles in several other Tamil movies. Apart from films, Pragathi also made appearances in some Tamil serials.