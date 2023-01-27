Throwback: Do You Know Why Kamal Haasan Fought With His Guru K Balachander On Arangetram Shooting Spot?

Struggle To Become A Hero

Although Kamal Haasan is now a leading actor of Indian cinema, he struggled to play the lead role in a film in the early days. Kamal Haasan made his debut as a child artist in Tamil cinema. Later, in his teenage years, his greatest desire was to somehow become a hero.

The Real Arangetram

Arangetram movie was directed by K Balachander and it got released in 1973. Sivakumar, Pramila, MN Rajam and many other actors acted in this movie. Kamal Haasan asked director K Balachander for an opportunity to play an important role in this film. KB also agreed and gave him a prominent role. Thus Kamal started acting in it.

But Kamal was paid only 500 rupees as a salary in this film. On receiving this salary, Kamal went to extremes of anger. He directly went and enquired about this to the production company of the film and director K Balachander. Due to which a seripus fight happened between KB and Kamal on the shooting spot.

KB's Words

Then K Balachander went to Kamal Haasan and calmed him. He said, 'With this film you will get great opportunities to act in more films and become a rising hero.' Then he also convinced Kamal Haasan that he will get a good salary.

As told by director K Balachander, Kamal acted in many films and got a great salary. Thus, KB became Kamal's guru in the film industry. Kamal Haasan has been proudly talking about this incident till now.

Emerged As Great Actor

Kamal Haasan keeps his guru's words in mind and puts all his efforts into acting and is emerging as a great actor. As a result, he has been earning an unexpected amount of salary with great appreciation for his hard work and perseverance till now.