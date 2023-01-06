Throwback: Vijay and Sangeetha’s ADORABLE Fairy Tale Love Story

To recall, their love story started when Sangeetha visited Vijay on the sets of a movie to congratulate him on the success of his movie Poove Unakkaga. Little did they know that they would tie the knots. Following their first meeting, they started developing love for each other and they eventually got married.

In case you didn't know, Sangeetha is the daughter of an industrialist from Sri Lanka, who got settled in London. After Vijay and Sangeetha's few meetings, she visited Vijay at his home and spent time with Vijay's family. But Vijay's parents did not know back then that they had feelings for each other. Later, when she went to their home for the second time, Vijay's father SA Chandrasekar spoke with Sangeetha about a marriage proposal, to which she agreed.

Vijay's parents few to London to meet Sangeetha's parents, where the marriage talks became official. The couple tied the knot on August 25, 1999. The couple has been growing strong ever since and they have two kids: Sanjay and Divya.

The rumors on Vijay and Sangeetha's separation started when Sangeetha was not present in the audio launch of Vijay's upcoming movie Varisu. Sangeetha also did not accompany Vijay when the actor attended the baby shower event of director Atlee's wife Priya.