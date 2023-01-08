Trisha Krishnan In Soup After Mentioning Her Caste Name; Netizens Call Her Out

In an unexpected turn of events, South star Trisha Krishnan has landed in soup after mentioning the name of a caste while mentioning a cuisine's name. The actor, who is busy with the promotion of her upcoming movie Raangi, was speaking in an interview when the anchor asked her about her favourite cuisine. Replying to the question, she said that she loves food from a certain restaurant.

When she was asked about her comfort food, she said "South Indian home cooked Brahmin food is my comfort food." While she did not stress on the name of the caste, fans took to the comments section and called her out for mentioning the name of the caste. While some fans did not like her response, some stated that there was nothing wrong in her response and she only mentioned her preference. This has created a topic of discussion on the internet.

On the acting front, Trisha was last seen in the action movie Raangi, which is receiving fairly positive response. She came back to the big screens with the Magnum Opus Ponniyin Selvan, which was released in September 2022. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan 1 was lauded by fans and critics and it went on to collect impressive numbers at the box office.

Next, she will be seen in the sequel of the megabudgetter, which is slated for release on April 28. Along with her, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi also play the lead roles in the historical fiction.

Trisha also has a Malayalam movie titled Ram, which costars Mohanlal. The film directed by Jeethu Joseph has yet gotten a release date. It is also reported that Trisha will be the co-star of Tamil star Vijay in his next film tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.