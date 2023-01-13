Varisu Editor KL Praveen Reveals Why He Removed Kushboo's Scenes, Says 'It Was So Good But...'

Varisu Editor KL Praveen reveals the truth behind removing Kushboo's scenes from Varisu.

Thalapathy Vijay is shining as the top star in the world of Tamil cinema. After the film Beast, he acted in the film 'Varisu' directed by Vamsi. Rashmika Mandhana, Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Prakash Raj, Nasser, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Sangeetha, Samyukta etc. are acting in this film. Thaman has composed music for this film. The film, which is being developed as a story with a family background, is getting good reviews from the first day.

Sarathkumar is a very big businessman in the city. He has three sons Srikanth, Sham and Vijay. In this, both Srikanth and Shyam are like puppets who obey their father's words. But Vijay is the only one who cares about his dreams and ambitions and wants to create his own identity.

At one point Sarathkumar asks Vijay to leave the house as he refuses to hand over his management responsibility to him. Vijay leaves the house and runs a successful business on his own. Later, Sarathkumar, who is at the top of the industry, faces setbacks in his career due to the intrigues of his own family.

In such a situation, Vijay wants to come back home and see his business again. Then why did Sarathkumar's business suffer? What is the conspiracy of the family? So what are the problems in the family? The rest of the story is whether Vijay has restored Sarathkumar's business empire.

It was reported that Khushboo is acting in this film. However, Khushboo is not featured in even a single scene in the film. In an interview in such a situation, Khushboo said, 'Why are you asking me about Warisu? Who told me that I acted in that film? I was there to see Sarathkumar and Prabhu Cher. He says that I have nothing to do with Varisu film.

But Khushboo, who had already shared a picture with Vijay and Rashmika before the film's release, said, 'It's great to join this family. It is also worth noting that he had posted that 'I was waiting for the official announcement from the film crew before I said it.' It is not known if the crew deleted the scenes of Khushboo due to the length of the film.

In a recent interview, Varisu Editor KL Praveen also reveals the truth behind removing Kushboo's scenes from Varisu. He said, "The reason for removing Kushboo's scenes is only the length. She played an important role and it was so good. But unfortunately, we have to take the painful call and remove it considering the length of the film. Director Vamshi informed her before the release and she took it in a sportive way. Sorry Kushboo Mam, I apologize for removing your scenes from Varisu."