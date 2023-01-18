Varisu Hits Rs 210 Crore In 7 Days: Production House Confirms; Thunivu Still Claims To Be The Real Winner

Dil Raju, the producer of Varisu who scored a double century in box office collection, officially announced it in his production house Twitter page today. Whereas Boney Kapoor is still saying Thunivu as the 'The Real Winner'. Let's try to figure out the truth.

The production company Sri Venkateswara Creations has revealed the official collection status of Vijay and Rashmika Mandhana starrer Varisu directed by Vamsi.

Varisu is a Pongal treat movie starring actor Vijay. The film was directed by Vamsi Paidipalli and produced by Dil Raju. Produced at a huge cost, the film had a huge star cast including Yogi Babu, Rashmika Mandhana, Jayasudha, Shyam, Sangeetha, Samyukta, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, SJ Surya, VTV Ganesh and Satish. Whereas on the other hand Thunivu starring Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, and Samuthrakani in the lead roles is also released for Pongal Festival.

Varisu movie was released in three languages Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The Tamil version of Varisu was released on January 11, its Hindi version on January 13 and its Telugu version Varasudu on January 14. The film is getting overwhelming response in all languages.