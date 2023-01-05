Netizens Troll Vijay And Vamshi Paidipally; Call Varisu An Ultimate Copy Of THESE Telugu Movies

Vijay starrer Varisu is releasing on January 11th. While the trailer of the film was released yesterday, it is creating many records on YouTube.

But, on the other hand some negative reviews are also being received for the trailer. Many people who have seen the trailer are saying that it is similar to some Telugu films. Moreover, some netizens are trolling by saying that Varisu is similar to Telugu films Brindavanam and Agnyaathavaasi.

A billionaire businessman is secretly adopting a son. Raised in a foreign country without anyone knowing, the son tries to prevent his father's financial empire from falling into the wrong hands after his father is murdered. The story is about how he overcomes opposition, discovers the reason behind his father's murder, and proves that he is the heir to the estate.

An action adventure video game titled 'Largo Winch: Empire Under Threat' was released in 2002 in Europe only. The same story was adapted into Telugu in 2018 as Agnyaathavaasi. It starred Pawan Kalyan. The remake license was acquired by D Series.

Director Vamsi Paidapalli has already adapted French film Olivier Nakache & Eric Toledano and directed Oberi in Telugu and Thozha in Tamil. Nagarjuna and Karthi starrer this film became a hit. Similarly, Vamsi Baidapalli has also slightly modified the story of Varisu to suit the needs of the Indian audience.

It is said that Vamsi has adapted the story of Largo Winch into a very interesting story and is directing it as a sequel. But there is no official confirmation that he is remaking the Largo Winch story.

But ever since this information was leaked, people have been teasing that Vijay is acting without such an old story by making the story of a novel written many years ago into a TV series and then made into a movie in French and Telugu languages. The Beast is gone.

People also says that the film looks like an ultimate copy of so many Mahesh babu and Allu Arjun films like Alavaikundapuram.