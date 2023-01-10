A collaboration of sorts between Tollywood and Kollywood is happening for Vijay's upcoming movie Varisu. While it's stars Vijay as the lead actor, the other top cast and crew members are from the Tollywood industry. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, who is well-known for her successful Telugu movies. It is bankrolled by Telugu producer Dil Raju, while Tollywood filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally has helmed the movie. S Thaman, who is also popular in Tollywood has composed the music.
Varisu, Thunivu Clash: Vijay's EXPLOSIVE Salary Hike And Huge Difference Between Ajith Kumar's remuneration
How much is Vijay earning for Varisu?
Apparently, Vijay has hiked his salary to Rs. 105 crore and an additional GST of about Rs. 19 crore. Going by the reports, this is the highest salary that Dil Raju's Sri Venkateshwara Creations ever paid an actor.
What are the salaries of other actors?
Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the female lead, takes home Rs. 4 crore. Prakash Raj plays the main antagonist in the movie and his salary is Rs. 1 crore. Prabhu will be seen as Vijay's father in Varisu and his salary is Rs. 50 lakh.
What is the budget of Varisu?
The Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama was reportedly made on a budget of a whopping Rs. 200 crore. And with the reports available, it looks like more than half of it is spent on the salary of the cast members!
Know more about Varisu:
Varisu is touted to be a family drama. The film is slated for release on January 11 as a Pongal special. This means, Varisu will clash with Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier's Thunivu, which is also awaiting release on the same day. Thunivu is directed by H Vinoth.
How much is Ajith earning for Thunivu?
Going by the reports available, Ajith Kumar's salary for Thunivu is Rs. 60 crore, which is way lesser than what Vijay is making for Varisu.
