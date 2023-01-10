Varisu Twitter Review: Positive Vibes Overloaded.. Vijay - Yogi Babu Combo Worked Well!

Varisu Preview Show is now happening at Chennai. Director Vamshi Paidipally, Producer Dil Raju and made their presence at the venue. The film is getting superb reviews from the press people and celebrities. Thaman's background score is widely appreciated by everyone. Vijay - Yogi Babu comedy scenes worked really well it seems.

Not even a single negative review came up from the press people so far. It is not an easy task for a commercial film to get positive response from preview show. Well done Vamshi Paidipally for the great writing and proper execution. It is also said to be a new experience for Vijay fans. A mass hero giving so much importance to a family subject is automatically giving goosebumps for the audience. Though producer Dil Raju was talking about number one and number two games, Thalapathy Vijay has understood that content is always the Hero.

Let's check some of the interesting Twitter Reviews from the Varisu special premiere here:

Lot of celebrities including Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Ganesh Venkataraman, Blue Sattai Maaran and Itis Prashanth has already shared their excitement of watching Varisu Premiere Show from their official Twitter handles. First half of the film comes out as a perfect entertainer. Interval block is a too good for a Vijay film.