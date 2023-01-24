Vijay Antony Shares A Picture From Hospital Bed Following A Major Surgery After Getting Injured In Malaysia
On January 24, Vijay Antony posted an image on his social media handle showing a thumbs-up, gesturing that he is doing well. He wrote, "Dear friends, I am safely recovered from a severe jaw and nose injury during Pichaikkaran 2 shoot in Malaysia.
I just completed a major surgery.
I will talk to you all as soon as possible😊✋
Thank you for all your support and concern for my health🙏❤️" (sic)
Check out the tweet here:
The actor rose to immense popularity by portraying the character of Pichaikkaran in the 2016 film. Satna Titus played the film's female lead role.
The 47-year-old actor was rushed to a super specialty hospital in Langkawi following a freak accident during the filming. He got injured while shooting for a scene in which he was required to be on a speedboat. While the crew was on a bigger boat filming the action scene, Vijay Antony, along with the film's actress Kavya was on the speedboat which he missed control of and crashed into another boat. The film's crew was shocked at the unfortunate accident and immediately jumped to rescue Kavya and Vijay. Kavya sustained a minor head injury while Vijay had his head, lips, teeth, and nose hit severely.
According to the reports, the actor will be brought to Chennai after his condition is billed stable. Currently, he is under observation and is being monitored closely post-surgery. His wife Fatima Vijay Antony is producing Pichaikkaran 2 movie.
