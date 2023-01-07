'Vijay Felt Uncomfortable, His Father Shouted…' Sanghavi Recalls Shooting For Rasigan With The Superstar

"It was a chilled water. We have to get ourself dipped and comeback from it. I did it easily but Vijay felt uncomfortable with it. He was shivering in it due to heavy cold. SAC started shouting at Vijay, 'That girl is doing it. Why can't you do it?' It was very funny. I enjoyed working in the film. I learned discipline and punctuality from Vijay. He will be ready on the sets with makeup 30 minutes before the mentioned time."

Advertisement

Actress Gauthami, who was interviewed for this, expressed her opinion that all this requires courage.