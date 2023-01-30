‘Vijay Loves Me More Than His Mother’ - SA Chandrasekhar Opens Up About His Father-Son Bonding With Thalapathy

SA Chandrasekhar About His Rift With Vijay

Actor Vijay and his father SA Chandrasekhar have been the talk of the town in the media for the past few months. It was said that Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar tried to turn Vijay fan club into a political party and Vijay did not like his father's actions. So there was a problem between the two. While various news about the problem in the father-son relationship have been published in the media, Vijay's father and famous director SA Chandrasekhar has given a clear explanation for this in a recent interview to a media portal. Chandrasekhar has admitted in this interview that there was a rift between him and Vijay for the last one and a half years.

Vijay Likes Me More Than His Mom

And in this interview he revealed many interesting things about Thalapathy Vijay. He said, 'Usually boys like their mothers very much, but it is not applicable for Vijay. He likes me more than his mom, but we don't show it. Vijay and I don't talk that much and we never show our affection to each other.' My son is still like a child to me, he says fondly. He put an end to the rumors about their relationship by saying that their relationship is stable like any other father-son.

Yes, We Had Ups And Downs

SAC also said that he enjoyed watching the recently released film 'Varisu' starring Vijay and enjoyed the dialogue spoken by Vijay in it. 'Like everyone's life, our father-son relationship has had many ups and downs, but despite that, we both remain reconciled. I have complete love for Vijay and only after him I have affection for others. I have never given up on Vijay at any place or under any circumstances.'

Fans Are Happy

This speech of SA Chandrasekhar is going viral on social media. Thalapathy Vijay fans are sharing it proudly by captioning, 'Deivangal Ellam Thotrey Pogum Thanthai Anbin Munney' (Even God will loose before a father's love)