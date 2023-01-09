Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's Varisu Records DISAPPOINTINGLY Underwhelming Pre-release Booking In Kerala

How is the film's domestic business?

Though Varisu aka Varisudu is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama, the film is more grounded in Tamil Nadu, given the leading man is a Kollywood superstar. The ticket bookings opened a couple of days back, and almost all theaters in the state are expected to show the film with theater-full audience on the first day.

Know more about Varisu

Rashmika Mandanna plays Vijay's co-lead in the movie, which also stars Yogi Babu in an important role. The film is directed by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, while Tollywood producer Dil Raju has bankrolled the movie. S Thaman has helmed the music of the film.

Varisu is headed for clash with Thunivu

By hitting the marquee on January 11, Varisu is set to have a direct clash with Ajith Kumar's upcoming movie Thunivu. Co-led by Manju Warrier, Thunivu is touted to be a bank heist drama. The film is directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Thunivu marks the thir collaboration among Ajith Kumar, Boney Kapoor, and H Vinoth after their previous movies Nerkonda Paarvai and the recent movie Valimai.

What's in plate for Vijay next?

Post Varisu, Vijay will be collaborating with Lokesh Kanagaraj once again. The duo collaborated for Master earlier, which was a blockbuster. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, the film is expected to star Trisha Krishnan as the co-lead. Gautham Vasudev Menon plays an important role in the upcoming film.