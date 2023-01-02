Vijay's Wife Sangeetha SKIPS Thalapathy's Recent Events. What Is Brewing Between The Couple?

Kollywood fans have known very well that Tamil star Vijay's events have always seen the attendance of his wife Sangeetha. And whenever Vijay attended important events, she has always accompanied the star. But the recent occuring has raised suspension among fans as Sangeetha was not present with Thalapathy during his recent public appearances.

Sangeetha was not present in Vijay's audio launch event

A couple of weeks back, the audio tracks of Vijay's upcoming movie Varisu was launched in a grand event. It saw the attendance of celebrities like Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, music director S Thaman, director Vamshi Paidipally, Prakash Raj among the others. The event was aired on Sun TV as a New Year special on Sunday. But the event did not see the attendance of Sangeetha. During the previous audio launches, Sangeetha was seen. So, her absence is making the headlines.