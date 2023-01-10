Alya Manasa INJURED After Road Accident; Husband Sanjeev Breaks Down Crying

She added that her husband and TV actor Sanjeev has been crying since the accident and he has been taking care of her well. She wrote on Instagram, "Need your prayers to help me get rid of this fracture soon. #Missingmyregularlife. Can't able to walk even. But I am getting better second by second. It is all because of your prayers tysm. And in this accident god made me understand that how much my hubby loves me. He loves me always so much I know that. But now he can't see me going through this. He is crying a lot for me saying that he loves me that much and saying that he doesn't want to see me going through this pain. I think the luckiest girl in the world is myself for having Sanjeev as my hubby. I love you pappu kutti (sic)."

Sanjeev and Alya made the headlines when they both spent the new year holidaying in Dubai from where they shared several loved-up photos on Instagram. Recently, Alya made the headlines by gifting an expensive trolly bag to Sanjeev for the trip.

On the acting front, Alya Manasa is busy with her newly launched serial Iniya, which is being aired on Sun TV. It is also reported that Sanjeev is set to quit his role in the serial Kayal to join Alya in Iniya. While the news is not yet official, reports around the same have been making thr rounds on social media.