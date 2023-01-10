‘Watching Movies On OTT Is Rowdyism’ - Mysskin's Sarcastic Speech At Vellimalai Audio Launch Event Goes Viral!

Speaking at the music launch of Vellimalai, director Mysskin said that watching movies in OTT is rowdyism.

Directed by Om Vijay, this film is produced by Rajagopal Ilangovan under Superb Creations.

The movie stars Super Good Subramanian in the lead role. He did a prominent character in Jai Bhim. Also, Veera Subhash and Anju Krishna are playing important roles in this film.

The music and trailer launch of Vellimalai was held in Chennai. Speaking at the event, director Mysskin said that the banner of the film is very simple. He said that he feels happy when he sees this.

"Every day there is a problem in life, there is a problem in dreams, the theater is the only place where we forget our problems. I really appreciate the producer of this film who came up with this movie in a minimum budget. I wish this movie a big success.

Please go to theaters to watch such movies, the laziness of thinking that you can watch them in OTT, I would call it rowdyism. A good movie should be seen in the cinema. Just as we go to the temple and ask God for what we need, so is the theatre. Nowadays, we go to theaters only for big budget films and films with huge promotions. Our civilization is also moving towards it.

We need to see simple people and associate with simple people. We are moving away from simplicity. We never got to see the best film that came in between, The Last Farmer. The film has received international recognition. All of us who fail to see that should bow our heads in shame.

Kadaisi Vivasayi is said to be the best film in the world. The film's director, my brother Manikandan, directed the film from his own experience in forest. A very good actor acted in the film. None of us saw it. We failed to make that film a huge hit. The film crew took the money they put in. However, it is my biggest regret that we did not make it a hit." says Mysskin