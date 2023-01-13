Tamil Actress Mahalakshmi Shares New Mushy Pic With Husband Ravinder Chandrsekharan; Fans Comment
She shared a set of new pictures of them both in which they look so smitten by each other, defying the regular societal norms. Ravinder Chandrasekharan is a producer and financier who predominantly works in the Tamil industry. He and Mahalakshmi married each other recently and they grabbed the attention of the entire country by flashing their wedding pictures all over social media.
A section of society still makes fun of them saying she married her for his money. However, going by the actress's social media handles and the photos she shares, we believe otherwise. They are one of the few couples who stand as an example of 'love is beyond what meets the eye.'
Posting a few new pictures on her account, Mahalakshmi is said to have written, "We are not made for each other we are mad for each other." Fans have bombarded her posts with congratulatory and happy messages. There are also a few comments saying 'Money makes many things.' However, the couple is too busy enjoying their newly married phase.
During their wedding, the anchor shared a set of pictures and wrote, "You stole my heart but I will let you keep it." In another picture she mentioned, "Life is beautiful now and you made it happen. I am lucky to have you in my life. May your love fill my life."
Reverting his love, Ravinder wrote, "Love needs love. Love needs Mahalakshmi. I love you my wife." Both of them tied the nuptial knot in the presence of their near and dear in Tirupati Balaji temple. It is a second marriage for Mahalakshmi and Ravinder.
The duo met on the sets of the film called 'Vidyum Warai Kathiru', which is produced by Ravinder. Mahalakshmi is also part of several Tamil serials like Vani Rani, Office, Chellame, Uthiripookkal, and Oru Kai Osai among others. Ravinder has produced movies like 'Natpuna Ennadu Theriyuma', 'Murungaikai Chips', 'Vidyum Warai Kathiru' under his Libra Productions banner.
