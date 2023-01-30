Yaradi Nee Mohini Serial Actress Nakshatra Announces Pregnancy: Says ‘The Best Is Yet To Come..’!

Talking about it, Nakshatra said that she lives in her grandfather's house, and because of his sudden illness, she had to get married immediately because her grandfather wanted to see her get married. After that the controversy ended. In this situation, Nakshatra posted a happy message on her Instagram page. Nakshatra has revealed that she is pregnant now. Seeing this news, her fans and celebrities are congratulating her. She posted a picture of her with a caption, "The Best Is Yet To Come.."

