Aditi Rao Hydari Marries Beau Siddharth In A Hush-Hush Ceremony At THIS Temple In Telangana? All We Know

Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Tie The Knot: The season of weddings seems to be unending this summer for the actors and actresses. The latest rumour in Tinsel Town is about the wedding of Aditi Rao Hydari and her beau Siddharth, well-known actors in India across languages. If the reports are anything to go by, the duo tied the nuptial knot.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who are seeing each other for a long time now, have reportedly decided to officiate their relationship by taking the plunge. They got married in a strictly private affair at a temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana.

According to the information that is now going viral on social media platforms, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari got married at the Srirangapuram villages's Sri Ranga Nayaka Swamy temple. While it is rumoured that this is Siddharth's third marriage, Aditi Rao Hydari was previously married to Satyadeep Mishra, who is now married to Designer Masaba Gupta.

Aditi Rao Hydari met Satyadeep Mishra when she was 17 and got married to him at the age of 24. They kept their relationship a secret and both of them pursued acting careers. However, they split after mutual consent.

Later, Aditi Rao Hydari was in a couple of relationships but Siddharth, although she didn't openly accept that they were both dating each other, made public appearances together. Especially, when the duo walked hand-in-hand to actor Sharwanand's engagement ceremony, everyone believed that they would soon get married.

On the other hand, whenever the duo was spotted out and about in Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad, they avoided questions about their relationship. Aditi and Siddharth didn't stop displaying their affection through social media posts, which sealed it for the onlookers and fans.

