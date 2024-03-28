Aditi Rao Hydari Shares First PIC With Siddharth After Their Secret Wedding News Goes Viral; Says, He Said Yes

Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Announce Engagement: Aditi Rao Hydari and her boyfriend Siddharth are now married officially. The 'Heeramandi' actress, who skipped the promotional event on March 27 in Mumbai reportedly tied the nuptial knot in a traditional South-Indian style Hindu wedding on March 27. But, the actress sprung a surprise for her fans with her latest post that clarified the news about their secret wedding. Best wishes are pouring in and the comment box is overflowing with such congratulatory messages from her fans, friends, and celebrities. The post is now going viral.

The wedding allegedly took place secretly with only a few close family and friends at the Sri Ranganayaka Swamy temple in Wanaparthy district of Telangana. Aditi Rao Hydari's ancestors belonged to the Wanaparthy region ruled by the Nizams. Looks like the couple only got engaged for now.

Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Share Engagement Picture

Taking to their social media handles, both Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have posted a picture of them flashing their engagement rings, confirming their wedding, and wrote, 'She Said Yes!' and 'He Said Yes!', with a caption that read 'E.N.G.A.G.E.D.' Check out the post below.

Aditi Rao Hydari met Satyadeep Mishra when she was 17 and got married to him at the age of 24. They kept their relationship a secret and both of them pursued acting careers. However, they split after mutual consent.

Siddharth, who was said to be divorced once, dated many actresses including Soha Ali Khan, after his successful 'Rang De Basanti' phase, Samantha, and Shruti Haasan. After working together on 'Maha Samudram' Telugu movie, the duo started seeing each other seriously and lived together. Now they are officially engaged.

Later, Aditi Rao Hydari was in a couple of relationships but Siddharth, although she didn't openly accept that they were both dating each other, made public appearances together. Especially, when the duo walked hand-in-hand to actor Sharwanand's engagement ceremony, everyone believed that they would soon get married.

