Siddharth-Aditi Rao Hydari Wedding: What Is The Age Difference Between Lovebirds? Check DEETS

Siddharth-Aditi Rao Hydari Age Gap: Lovebirds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who have been in a relationship since 2021, reportedly exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on Tuesday, March 26. Their nuptials took place at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple Mandapam in Srirangpur, Telangana.

SIDDHARTH-ADITI RAO HYDARI WEDDING REPORTS

While an official announcement from the couple is awaited, reports indicate that Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by their close friends and family members. Priests from Tamil Nadu were reportedly invited to preside over the wedding rituals.

The wedding ceremony was held followed Hindu rituals, conducted by priests from Tamil Nadu, reflecting the Rang De Basanti actor's heritage.

For those who are unaware, Aditi and Siddharth first crossed paths while filming the 2021 Telugu movie Maha Samudram. Their relationship gained attention in 2023 when a viral reel featured them dancing to the song Tum Tum from the Tamil film Enemy. However, the duo has always remained tight-lipped about their relationship reports.

SIDDHARTH AND ADITI RAO HYDARI AGE DIFFERENCE

For those interested in the age gap of allegedly newly-married Aditi and Siddharth, here's all the information you need. The actress was reportedly born on October 28, 1986, in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, making her current age 37. Siddarth, on the other hand, was born on April 17, 1979, in Chennai. This means, the talented actor has an age difference of seven years with his ladylove. Yes, you read that right!

ADITI RAO HYDARI FIRST MARRIAGE AND HUSBAND

Aditi Rao Hydari was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who is now married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Siddharth, too, has had a previous marriage to Meghna Narayan; they divorced in 2007.

UPCOMING PROJECTS OF ADITI RAO HYDARI AND SIDDHARTH

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen playing one of the protagonists in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix drama series, Heeramandi, while Siddharth is working on Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan.

