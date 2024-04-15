Aishwarya Shankar's Marriage: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, & Nayanthara Attend The Wedding: SEE PICS

Director Shankar's Daughter Aishwarya Shankar Ties The Knot: One of the epic and visionary filmmakers of the country, S Shankar aka Shankar Shanmugam, who is professionally occupied with two highly prestigious projects with Kamal Haasan and Ram Charan, took time out to revel in the wedding festivities of his eldest daughter Aishwarya Shankar.

Aishwarya Shankar tied the nuptial knot with Tarun Karthikeyan in Chennai amid a fantasy-like setup and decor, which matches to the larger-than-life sets of Shankar's films.

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Etc.. Attend The Wedding

Needless to say, the top stars of Kollywood including superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya and his brother Karthi, Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan, along with a bunch of other renowned Kollywood and Tollywood personalities made a dashing appearance at the wedding muhurtham and reception events.

Tarun Karthikeyan is not only an assistant director but also a Lyricist and a Playback Singer. The duo's wedding news hit the headlines when Aditi Shankar, the bride's younger sister shared a set of pictures from their engagement ceremony held in February.

Aishwarya Shankar's First Husband Damodaran Rohit & Their Divorce

Meanwhile, Shankar's second daughter is Aditi Shankar, an actress in Kollywood. She featured in several notable films including Maaveeran with Sivakarthikeyan.

Shankar is working simultaneously on the hyped sequel of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2, which will hit the screens in June this year. His Telugu debut film with Ram Charan titled Game Changer will be released sometime around September's end to October. The official release dates are yet to be announced.

Aishwarya Shankar was earlier married to a controversial Cricketer Damodara Rohit in 2021. Following a murky allegation against him, Aishwarya separated from him before tying the knot with Tarun Karthikeyan, an assistant director. Rohit Damodaran was booked for a POCSO case and allegedly misbehaved with female aspirants whom he used to train at his academy.