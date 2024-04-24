Ajith-Shalini 24th Wedding Anniversary: Throwback To The Power Couple's Accident Which Lead To Their Marriage

Ajith & Shalini Ajith Kumar Celebrate 24th Wedding Anniversary: The super private and adorable couple of Kollywood, Ajith, and Shalini are serious goals, needless to say. They are celebrating their 24th wedding anniversary on April 24, and this time is very special to them as a family of four including two teenagers. As much as they are private people, fans are always treated to adequate updates from sources close to the family as well as Shalini herself.

Just four days ago, Shalini, who was on a holiday with her family took to her social media handle (Shalini Ajithkumar) to share adorable pictures with Ajith. The couple were enjoying a cruise as per the pictures and Ajith lovingly wrote, "My Love, My Life." Check out the post here.

