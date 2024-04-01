Allu Arjun-Atlee Movie Update: Samantha To Join Star Cast? Here's All We Know About This Crazy Project

Samantha To Join Atlee's Next Film: Tamil director Atlee is making waves by casting renowned personalities in his upcoming film. Rumors are swirling that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in discussions with the director to play the female lead. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has already been confirmed as the male lead. The dynamic duo of Atlee and Allu are gearing up to commence production in October 2024. This high-budget film is anticipated to set a new standard in the Tamil industry.

HAS SAMANTHA PRABHU BEEN CONFIRMED FOR ATLEE'S UPCOMING MOVIE?

As of now, Samantha's involvement in Atlee's upcoming movie hasn't been officially confirmed. According to Pinkvilla, Atlee is in talks with Samantha for a potential role in the film. Given their past collaboration in Theri, there's a strong possibility of them reuniting for another project. A source disclosed to the outlet that Samantha and Atlee are currently discussing a reunion for the Allu Arjun film.

Additionally, there are rumors circulating that Trisha Krishnan might also join the cast of Atlee's upcoming movie. However, these remain unconfirmed speculations, and official announcements are pending.

Moreover, it's been reported that Anirudh Ravichander has come on board as the music composer for Atlee's upcoming project. Details regarding the movie's storyline are yet to be revealed.