Animal Actor Babloo Prithveeraj's Ex Talks About Break-Up; We Lived Together But Did Not Marry; Details HERE

Sheetal Confirms Break-Up With Babloo Prithveeraj: When Babloo Prithveeraj announced his relationship with Sheetal, who is 33 years younger than him, the couple hogged all the limelight. At a few events, they took part together which almost confirmed Prithveeraj's claims about their relationship. The 57-year-old actor was reportedly married to 24-year-old Sheetal.

Not long ago, the entertainment industry of the South believed that the duo is indeed married. But, in a shocking twist, news about the couple surfaced again with Sheetal claiming that she did not marry Prithveeraj.

Prithveeraj openly spoke about his separation from his first wife Beena and how he met and fell in love with Sheetal. He went on to say that Sheetal's parents have also approved of their relationship and they got married.

In 2022, when Prithveeraj claimed to have married Sheetal, their relationship reportedly hit the rocks in 2023, as per the latest reports. In a recent interview, Sheetal finally spoke about her relationship, marriage, and equation with Babloo Prithveeraj.

Sheetal About Living Together With Prithveeraj & Their Break-Up

Sheetal was quoted saying in a recent interview that she and Prithveeraj were not married but lived together. Due to a few reasons, our relationship didn't progress like we thought and we parted ways. I wish people would allow us some time and respect our privacy at this point. We got separated a couple of months ago, said Sheetal, as per a report on Telugu Asianet.

