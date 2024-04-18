Aranmanai 4 Release: Sundar C, Tamannaah, & Raashii Khanna's Horror Film To Get Postponed? New Date Inside

Aranmanai 4 Release Postponed To May? Aranmanai 4 is the latest sequel to the well-known comedy-horror film franchise in Tamil, Aranmanai. Written, directed, and enacted by Sundar C, the movie was co-written by Venkatt Ragavan and S.B. Ramadass, featuring Tamannaah and Rashi Khanna among others in the key roles.

Slated to hit the screens on April 26, Aranmanai 4 is dubbed into Telugu as Baak. The movie is the fourth installment in the Aranmanai series. In the previous films of this franchise, Siddharth, Andreah Jeremiah, and Hansika were cast with Hansika repeating in the second and third installments.

