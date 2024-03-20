Bride To Be Varalakshmi Sarathkumar Gets Candid About The Mistake She Made In Her Career

Chennai-based actress Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, daughter of famed actor Sarathkumar, is making strides in Tamil cinema, expanding her reach to Telugu audiences as well. At 38, Varalakshmi is set to marry Nikolai Sachdev, following their recent engagement. Her journey in the film industry, although marked with challenges, showcases her resilience and evolving career from her debut to her latest roles. Varalakshmi's life and career have become a topic of interest, highlighted in a recent interview that garnered significant attention on social media.

Varalakshmi debuted in "Boda Bodi," earning critical acclaim for her stint despite the film's commercial performance. Her journey in Tamil cinema faced hurdles as her father, Sarathkumar, initially restricted her acting opportunities. She missed out on films like "Kadhal" and "Saroja," and even her earlier connection to the film "Boyz" was deterred by her father's decision. Despite these setbacks, Varalakshmi continued to pursue acting, finding her shot to fame with "Thaarai Thapattai." Her performance in this and other films showcased her acting and dancing skills, although they didn't bring in the desired opportunities.

Amid speculations of a relationship with actor Vishal, Varalakshmi's engagement to Nikolai Sachdev grabbed eyeballs. The news, highlighted by their engagement photo, sparked widespread interest. In a candid recount of her career in a popular interview, Varalakshmi reflects on her aspirations and the unexpected turns her life has taken. She had aimed for significant milestones by specific ages, including marriage and starting a family. However, at 38, she views her life journey and career progression with a fresh perspective, emphasizing the quality of roles she's now undertaking.

Varalakshmi admitted to shifting her focus from her career to personal life after her first film, a decision she regards as a misstep in her film journey. The lack of film opportunities led her to question her abilities and appearance, casting doubt on her future in cinema. Despite these challenges, she believes these experiences have strengthened her resolve and sharpened her focus on honing her craft.

