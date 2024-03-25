Chiyaan 62: Vikram's Hyped Upcoming Film With SJ Suryah To Begin From THIS Date; Title Teaser Release On...

Chiyaan 62 Shooting & Title Teaser Very Soon: Chiyaan 62 is the upcoming film of the versatile actor Vikram, who is teaming up with writer-director SU Arun Kumar for this venture. The makers of the film Riya Shibu, who is at the helm of HR Pictures have officially announced the film through an interesting video recently. The filmmakers are leaving no stone unturned to create buzz around Chiyaan 62 and have been releasing special cast announcement posters to keep the fans hooked on the project.

Chiyaan 62 is known to be a typical Vikram-style actioner albeit a rustic one. Vikram is known for his classy and slick action films but this time, the movie is said to showcase the actor in a new avatar. The action film is back in the headlines with exciting updates about its shooting scheudles and title reveal dates.

Chiyaan 62 Shooting To Begin On...

As per the latest news coming out about Chiyaan 62, the movie's shooting will kickstart at Thiruttani on April 14.

Chiyaan 62 Title Teaser Out On...

Reportedly, three days after the shooting begins, the team will officially release the title teaser of Chiyaan 62 on April 17. Check out the tweet below.

Chiyaan 62 Cast

After the addition of SJ Suryah, the talented actor-filmmaker, the movie's makers further announced Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu as an addition to the cast. Suraj will be making his Tamil debut with the movie. He played remarkable roles in Malayalam films- Andorid Kunjappan Version 5.25, Driving License, Jana Gana Mana, and The Great Indian Kitchen.

Chiyaan 62 Crew

Written and directed by SU Arun Kumar, who earlier made critically acclaimed films like Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Sethupathi, and Sindhubadh, this Chiyaan 62 movie will have its entire background score and tunes composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Meanwhile, Chiyaan Vikram's two exciting releases in the form of Dhruva Natchathiram and Thangalan, each one way different from another are ready for theatrical release worldwide. Needless to say, Vikram's fans are thrilled with both these movies, and Chiyaan 62 too is expected to break barriers for the actor once again.